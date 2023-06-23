Margaret Qualley's road trip doesn't go to plan in Drive-Away Dolls trailer

By Emily Garbutt
published

Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, and Pedro Pascal also star

The first fun-filled trailer for Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls is here – and it's everything you'd expect from a Coen-directed lesbian road trip movie. 

The film follows party girl Jamie (Margaret Qualley) who's just been through yet another breakup with her girlfriend. Along with her new, straight-laced friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), the pair head off on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee in search of a fresh start: "We get our act together – together!" 

However, things quickly go off the rails when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals after a mix-up at the car rental office and the discovery of a mysterious suitcase in the trunk of their new ride that turns out to be highly sought after...

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of other cast members including Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, and Colman Domingo as parts of the criminal web Jamie and Marian find themselves in, Beanie Feldstein as a cop pal of Jamie's, and Bill Camp as an incompetent car rental clerk. 

As one-half of the Coen brothers directing duo, this is Ethan's first time helming a movie solo (his brother Joel made his solo debut with 2021's The Tragedy of Macbeth) and he also co-wrote the script with his wife Tricia Cooke – she's previously worked as an editor on many of the Coen brothers' films, including Barton Fink, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski

Drive-Away Dolls speeds onto the big screen on September 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond. 

