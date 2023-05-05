Drew Barrymore is no longer hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the 2023 writers' strike.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement.

"Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive."

Per Variety, (opens in new tab) the show will still air on Sunday night as planned, but will now be hostless. The state of the show is "still evolving" and it's possible that other presenters, nominees, and guests will pull out in solidarity with the strike. The red carpet and pre-show interviews have also been scrapped.

The WGA started their latest strike on May 2, 2023, with union members striking now after the guild failed to negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios. Their previous deal expired on May 1.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are still slated for a May 7, 2023 broadcast. For more, check out our guide to the 2023 writers' strike.