Dreams creation takes you on a stunningly-realistic virtual stroll through a rainy forest

If staying in all day has you dreaming of a lovely stroll through a lightly-stormy forest, do check out this jaw-dropping Dreams creation called 'Forest in the Rain.' It's not playable just yet, but it's nonetheless a prime example of what's possible in Dreams PS4 with practice and hard work.

As you might expect, it's not an easy feat rendering a near-photorealistic, explorable forest simulation, not even in Media Molecule's new tool for user-created content. Asked by a fan on YouTube for tips on sculpting a work of art like 'Forest in the Rain,' creator Bad Robo advised to start scouring the web for tutorials.

"There are already thousands of tutorials on sculpting and logic on the Internet. If I were you, I would start with community assets and build a simple level out of them, and after a while you will be getting better at what you do and you will be more willing to learn new techniques," wrote the creator.

Bad Robo also confirmed that while 'Forest in the Rain' isn't playable yet, the project is being developed as an actual game, rather than just an environment.

Although it hasn't been out for long, Dreams has already generated some insanely creative content, like a Seinfeld horror game , a recreation of Ghost of Tsushima , and a mouthwatering full English breakfast .

Considering the expertise and dedication that goes into making these impressive creations, it's good to see Media Molecule exploring a way for Dreams users to potentially profit from their work . Note that the program is currently in beta and only open to creators who were active during the Dreams Early Access phase.