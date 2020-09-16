Someone remade the Drake and Josh intro in Animal Crossing, and it's a masterpiece

The weirdly-memorable intro to the early 2000s Nickelodeon show Drake and Josh has been meticulously remade in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

YouTuber and video editor BrokeDave told me it took about a week to put the whole thing together. And honestly, from building the setpieces, staging the scenes, and editing the video, that's pretty darn efficient. Check out the supremely nostalgic finished product below:

As any self-respecting 20-something nostalgic will know, the Animal Crossing intro is largely modeled after the Drake and Josh season 4 intro, but with some additional scenes BrokeDave felt would "jog people's memory." I, for one, wasn't expecting to find myself on a balmy September evening in 2020 re-watching a scene from Drake and Josh, but here I am with 'Soul Man' by the Blues Brothers stuck in my head and an aching nostalgia for old sitcoms.

If you look closely, you'll notice most of the video was made using assets available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but BrokeDave says the scene where Josh accidentally hits Oprah with his car was particularly challenging and "required some extra green screening."

Fortunately, this isn't the creator's first rodeo. Now that you're already firmly in this very 2020 nostalgia trip with me, check out BrokeDave's other Animal Crossingified TV show scenes, like the Fresh Prince intro, the Parks and Rec intro, and their personal favorite scene from Drake and Josh where Drake traps them both inside their treehouse.

Right, now snap out of it - here are the best upcoming games of 2020.