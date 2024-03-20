Dragon's Dogma 2 release time – the countdown to the new RPG is finally on after 12 years

The Dragon's Dogma 2 release time is nearing, so we can finally say the countdown to the long-awaited sequel to a beloved RPG is well and truly on.

And doesn't that feel great to say? We've waited nearly 12 years for a follow-up, and a recent Dragon's Dogma 2 preview has only made the wait harder. In fact, all it took was one 24-hour fight to quickly turn the game into our most-anticipated RPG of the year.

The inevitable release time brings relief in other ways, too, as Dragon's Dogma 2 leaks have been surfacing online through various means for the past week. Once the game is out, I won't have to ignore social media anymore. Considering how long we've all spent in Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator, you can say we're well and truly ready for release, too – some of the abominations will haunt me for a long time.

With that, read on to find out when Dragon's Dogma 2 unlocks in your time zone, be that on console or PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 release time for PC

5pm PDT, March 21

8pm EDT, March 21

12am GMT - March 22

1am CET - March 22

As we've come to expect, the PC release time for Dragon's Dogma 2 means everyone gains access at the same time, which works better for some than it does for others. On the bright side, though, it's easy enough to follow.

Dragon's Dogma 2 PC countdown

(Image credit: Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 release time for console

9pm PDT, March 21

12am EDT, March 22

12am GMT, March 22

12am CET, March 22

The console unlock times may appear complicated, though it's what we've become used to. PlayStation and Xbox have regional stores in the US, Europe, and beyond that launch games at different times to each other, which is why midnight releases happen easily enough for all of us. It does mean some gain access sooner than others, depending on location, though we're all even in getting to play Dragon's Dogma 2 at an unsociable hour, so there's that.

Ahead of Dragon's Dogma 2, the director says, "We don't need to call the RPG series a cult classic anymore: "It's sold its way and made its way into many gamers' hearts."