4 hours of Dragon's Dogma 2 hits Twitch after the RPG's street date apparently breaks, streamer says "there's nothing illegal" shortly before getting nuked for copyright

A Twitch streamer who casually streamed more than four hours of Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay a full week before release says they bought the highly anticipated RPG at Walmart, have receipts, and weren't doing anything illegal.

As I was writing this story, Twitch streamer JustIchor was still streaming Dragon's Dogma 2 despite its street date still being a week out. That is, until they were interrupted mid-stream by an off-camera comment just before the screen froze and was replaced by a blank page reading: "Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder." Welp.

Needless to say, Capcom surely wasn't happy about someone revealing more of its biggest new release than any official trailer or showcase has thus far. Frankly, I'm astonished that it took as long as it did for the stream to be taken down.

The streamer, who at one point entertained a crowd nearing 1,000 viewers, was asked multiple times to address the likelihood that Capcom's lawyers were rubbing their hands together this very instant, but they said they aren't worried. "I legally bought a copy and I have a receipt for it," the streamer said. "There's nothing illegal about the way that I'm playing at all," adding that they were also playing through a VPN, presumably to avoid a direct, identifiable connection from the game to their network. Clearly, that didn't stop a copyright takedown from Capcom.

We had a chance to play Capcom's long-awaited sequel ahead of launch too, albeit in a slightly more formal way not sourced from Walmart, and you can read all about our experience in our Dragon's Dogma 2 hands-on preview.

It's still too early to say whether the sequel will earn itself a spot on our ranking of the best RPGs ever.