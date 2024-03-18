Dragon's Dogma 2 leaks and spoilers surfacing online following early streams and trophy data

Following an early Dragon's Dogma 2 stream, further gameplay details and spoilers have been leaking since.

Last week, we reported on a streamer playing four hours of Dragon's Dogma 2, well ahead of the sequel's release date this Friday, March 22, shortly before they were hit with a copyright strike. Now, a slew of further gameplay details have made their way online, potentially spoiling some big additions for long-time fans of Capcom's original dark RPG.

For example, there are details of how the Pawns interact with the player character, how certain Vocations perfect, including unique abilities for classes, and details on combat. Someone's even put together a list of every brand-new addition to Dragon's Dogma 2 that they've gleaned from all the pre-launch leaks.

We won't spoil any of the actual leaked details here, though, because many people have been desperately awaiting Dragon's Dogma 2 for just about 12 years now. That being said, many leaked details are currently making their way around the game's official subreddit and YouTube, so be careful where you're perusing over the next few days. Those spoilers also include Dragon's Dogma 2 trophy and achievement data, which don't offer hard reveals but are probably still best avoided if you want to enter the RPG without knowing anything.

If you need evidence of just how eagerly some people have been anticipating the new game, look no further than the player who spent 27 hours in Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator. Sure, there are a lot of options for character customization in the demo, but how anyone has managed to spend double-digit hours creating their Arisen and Pawn is beyond me.

That's certainly one way to get the jump on Dragon's Dogma 2 before it launches later this week, but you should also know that the Xbox pre-load for Capcom's sequel is now available. Shockingly, the pre-load is mercifully small compared to what we're used to these days - Dragon's Dogma 2 will take up just under 70GB on your Xbox Series X/S consoles.

