Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't even out yet but one fan has already spent 27 hours in its character creator alone

A fan excited for Dragon's Dogma 2 is putting in the work to ensure their character looks the part for the RPG's upcoming release—27 hours of work, to be exact.

As spotted in the Dragon's Dogma subreddit, one player is making the most out of the tiny chunk that Capcom has released so far. Ahead of its release, excited fans can get started early by downloading the Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage for free to prepare themselves for the full release later this month.

The app doesn't feature any gameplay and lets you design up to five characters that can later be transferred into the full game. This is what makes it even more surprising that someone has managed to spend 27 hours doing just that.

The fan in question has explained how they've managed to rack up so much time in the yet-to-be-released RPG: "Granted, some of this is idle time, but I've never spent this much time in a character creator before. I keep refining my pawn and Arisen, trying out different combinations. It was a genius move by the DD2 team, in my opinion. I'm already 100% invested in my characters."

Judging by the comments under this post, it seems this Dragon's Dogma 2 fan isn't alone. "Same. Keep going back to make little tweaks here and there," one user has replied. The original user then responded to them adding: "I've spent a lot of time on the tattoos, testing different configurations. I like how you can enlarge/minimize them to get different patterns. Really makes for more dynamic sleeves."

Another fan has admitted that they've spent 10 hours in the character creator so far and are glad it was rolled out early, as it means they haven't had to rush this important part of the game. If you're struggling when designing your characters, there's also a dedicated subreddit called Fashion Dogma where you can share your creations and get inspiration from others.

It's probably best that you don't get too attached to your characters though, as it looks like Dragon's Dogma 2 is going to make us fight our infected Pawns . They've also got a tendency to dish out brutal callouts for horny players .