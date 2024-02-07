Oh no, Dragon's Dogma 2 is totally going to make us fight our infected Pawns

Dragon's Dogma 2 is threatening to infect our Pawns with a deadly plague, and it could spell heartbreak further along in the game.

'Dragonsplague' is a brand new feature for Dragon's Dogma 2, and it's one thing that we haven't heard too much about - until now. In the tweet below, it's revealed that the new factor is a "contagious disease that infects Pawns." However, said Pawns apparently show "remarkable performance" and "strong" speed and behaviour at some stages of the infection.

Dragonsplague is a contagious disease that infects pawns. Infected pawns display remarkable performance and become conspicuously strong in their speech and behavior. When it reaches a terminal stage, it is rumored to result in devastating calamity.#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 pic.twitter.com/GUh8oIlZ0AFebruary 6, 2024 See more

That sounds... good? At least, Dragon's Dogma 2 is making it sound like the Dragonsplague actually has benefits to it for at least a while when your Pawn becomes infected. The tweet even makes it sound like the infected Pawns could very well be stronger in fights against monstrous foes, and considering the sort of tyrants we're going up against, that's a welcome bonus.

All good things must end, though, including these odd benefits. "When it reaches a terminal stage, it is rumored to result in devastating calamity," the tweet helpfully adds on the end. It seems like the Dragonsplague will periodically progress and worsen for your Pawns, making it seem like there's almost a timer ticking down until the "calamity."

There's a lot left unsaid about the Dragonsplague, and the tweet almost makes it sound like part of Dragon's Dogma 2's plot might focus on uncovering aspects of the new disease. Just please don't make us fight our Pawns, Capcom - I can take down terrifying foes no problem, but making me fight my own companions after dozens of hours with them is something else entirely.

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases next month on March 22, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

