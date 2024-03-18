Unhinged Dragon's Dogma 2 player goes too far, recreates Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ugly Moogle but makes it even more cursed

One Dragon's Dogma 2 player has taken the Character Creator demo too far by recreating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ugly Moogles in Capcom's sequel.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Moogles were dubbed "creepy" and "cursed" earlier this month - players really didn't like the fact that the once-adorable creatures now had human teeth, for some reason. Square Enix even came to the defense of the much-maligned Moogles on Twitter, although I don't think they'll be taking that stance with what you're about to witness.

Unfortunately, one Rebirth fan using the new Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator demo somehow saw fit to recreate the new Moogles, as seen in the tweet below. They've even called their own recreation "gross," and judging from the images accompanying the tweet, I defy anyone not immediately to agree with the player.

FF7リバースのモーグリをキャラクリしましたキモくて草#ドラゴンズドグマ2 pic.twitter.com/eFLW4Z4sbWMarch 15, 2024 See more

I wonder how many hours it took the player to create the monstrosity. I'd also be interested to know whether this is the main player character in Dragon's Dogma 2 - called the "Arisen" - or their accompanying main Pawn character instead. The new Capcom Character Creator demo actually lets you create two characters in total for the full game.

Be warned, though - if you're perusing online forum sites over the next few days, Dragon's Dogma 2 spoilers have started doing the rounds. A few people have managed to get their hands on the game early, ahead of it launching later this week on Friday, March 22, and they've apparently seen fit to stream hours of it on Twitch. At least until Capcom filed a copyright claim.

Read up on our complete Dragon's Dogma 2 preview for what we made of the game when we played it for ourselves, as well as comments from director Hideaki Itsuno.