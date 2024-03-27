Dragon's Dogma 2 players denounce stealth missions as "the worst quests in the game" - as they barely seem to require any stealth at all

Dragon's Dogma 2 has been out and in players' hands for almost a week now, and it's fair to say that although it launched to incredibly positive critic reviews , certain elements haven't been received fantastically by the fanbase. The action-RPG was immediately hit with backlash for its microtransactions , and plenty of people have been left frustrated by the deadly Dragonsplague mechanic , too.

Now, players have been expressing their annoyance over the game's stealth quests for one simple reason – they don't seem to require much stealth at all. Over on Reddit, multiple people have reported being able to wander freely around the areas they're supposed to be sneaking through with little to no consequences, with one denouncing them as "the absolute worst quests in the game."

"Honestly the 'stealth' quest in the Castle is the worst quest I've done in a game ever," one frustrated Redditor writes . "I'm serious. I [ran] through the castle and the prison without a single problem, had my regular armor (no soldier armor), and [was] able to open every chest and go in every room. A guard FINALLY arrested me when I opened a random door in jail then put me in prison without my stuff EXCEPT the prison key from Brant lmao. So I opened my own prison door and could escape. A guard saw me and said hello like nothing happened."

They're not the only ones to have this experience, as another user admits that they "didn't even realize I needed to disguise myself." They add : "I just ran into the castle right before night, then freely roamed around the halls and [went] into whichever rooms I wanted. I looted a ton of chests before I found the quest objective, then slipped out the window. Kinda all happened by accident."

"I had done a few 'stealth' missions before and noticed that there wasn't any actual stealth involved until one of them where after a cutscene the guy I was meant to hide from immediately walked out the door I was next to and spotted me," another player chimes in . "I then just walked out of prison, but to be fair, if you watched an 8ft tall mountain of a woman punch a brick wall down with her bare hands, you would just let them walk away."

It's not clear if these stealth-related complaints might be addressed at all in an upcoming patch, as Capcom has already confirmed that bug fixes are on the way along with the ability to start a new game when you already have a save file. Regardless, for now, it's definitely not ideal, and it seems these quests are doomed to be unpopular unless some changes are rolled out.

