Following days of complaints, Dragon's Dogma 2's first patch lets players start a new game even if save data already exists

Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting its first patch since release soon, adding the option to start a new game even if save data already exists.

Capcom has announced that the first patch for Dragon's Dogma 2 is on the way and will include fixes and some new features. For instance, the top comment in the 'All Platforms' section of the patch notes reads: "Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists." This has got to be music to the ears of those who were dealing with the Dragon's Dogma 2 save game complexities.

As we've already said, this update is for all of the platforms Dragon's Dogma 2 released on, so PS5 , PC, and Xbox Series X /S. Some patch notes are specifically for one of the platforms mentioned above, while others will affect all of them. As you can see from the tweet below, the console versions, for example, will benefit from switching Motion Blur and Ray Tracing on and off and setting the frame rate.

To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players!We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform.Thank you for your patience and support! pic.twitter.com/aQoV3URH4CMarch 25, 2024 See more

PC players will see some unique changes like an improvement in the game's quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled, and a fix that will stop models from appearing low-quality when under specific settings. Dragon's Dogma 2 will also get "miscellaneous" text display and bug fixes, as well as a change in the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items that are available at Pawn Guilds. Finally, the quest that gives players their own dwelling will also be made available earlier in the game.

At the time of writing, Capcom hasn't revealed when exactly it plans to roll out these changes, just that it will release them "as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform" "in the near future" - here's hoping this means sooner rather than later.

The response to these changes has been mixed, with many players replying to the tweet asking for more specific changes to be made to the RPG, like a backpack item, multiple save slots, a performance mode, and more. That being said, a modder has discovered a performance-boosting mode in Dragon's Dogma 2 but has warned it could break your game.

In other news, Dragon's Dogma 2 companions will gossip about your thirsty misdeeds after you use the RPG's brothel .

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors