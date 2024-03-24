Dragon's Dogma 2 companions will gossip about your thirsty misdeeds after you use the RPG's brothel

Your Dragon's Dogma 2 companions will expose your misdeeds if you choose to spend time in the RPG's brothels.

Pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are the player-made companions that follow you at every step of the adventure, help you slay beasts, and play catch with you if you decide to throw a stray chicken their way. They also love a good gossip session and won't hesitate to spill the beans on your misadventures.

As spotted by Windows Central, Dragon's Dogma 2 has at least one brothel in the city of Vernworth, located south of the Noble Quarter. For 20,000 Gold, you can have a sleepover with one of the establishment's humans or beastrens or even "exclusive courtesans" if you're a frequent enough customer. A super quick cutscene and a fade-to-black cut is the only thing you need to get the gist.

Pawns will politely respect your privacy at first and wait outside, but they're still well aware of what goes on behind closed doors, and won't hesitate to spread the word. Windows Central spotted multiple occasions where Pawns would gossip about these brothel trips during idle conversations. "The private quarters of one Arisen I served had many a visitor, and rarely the same one," one Pawn apparently dished.

That's just another example of how the RPG's companions and world are joyfully reactive, and as our Dragon's Dogma 2 review explains, that playful chaos helps the game "retain the charm of its predecessor."

Elsewhere, Dragon's Dogma 2 debuted to mixed user reviews because of performance issues and the stealthy inclusion of microtransactions on launch day. Publisher Capcom stated that performance issues would be smoothed out, and noted that everything available to buy as a microtransaction is also included in the game itself.

Prefer a game that won’t snitch on you? Check out the best RPGs available right now.