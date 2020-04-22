Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC takes the story to Dragon Ball Super next week

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is getting its first DLC pack April 28, expanding the story into Dragon Ball Super's timeline.

A New Power Awakens will see Goku and Vegeta ascend to Super Saiyan God form after first training with Whis and doing battle with Beerus the Destroyer. Apparently, Beerus' two forms are level 100 and level 250, so expect the God of Destruction to put your relentless grinding to the test.

As of now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot only features story content from Dragon Ball Z, meaning the Saiyan, Frieza, Cell, and Buu sagas. A New Power Awakens will introduce characters from the feature film Battle of the Gods and Dragon Ball Z successor Dragon Ball Super.

The upcoming DLC pack is part one of two expansions planned for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Bandai Namco hasn't given many details about the second expansion, but said that it's scheduled to release "later this year." I'd like to see the story rewind to Dragon Ball, but it's more likely we'll see it continue from A New Power Awakens - Part 1. We'll be sure to keep you updated on Part 2 as we learn more.

Anyone with the ultimate edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will get the latest DLC for free, but otherwise you can buy it separately. Once you've got it downloaded, you'll be able to access the expansion content right away, without having to beat the main story.

