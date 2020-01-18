Untitled Goose Game fowl rides Flying Nimbus, pulverizes enemies in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot mod

The obstreperous fowl that terrorized its way to stardom in last year's Untitled Goose Game has been modded into Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot .

Let me remind you that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a game that came out Friday, January 17. That's right, it took less than a day for that damned goose to manifest into the unsuspecting world of Dragon Ball Z. I fear for the sanity of anyone that stumbles across the avian jerk, whether it's Super Saiyan 3 Goku or Majin Buu.

You can see the goose flying solo and atop Flying Nimbus, shooting energy beams at foes, and speaking in Goku's voice. I'm afraid to say this is the Untitled Goose Game goose at its most powerful and treacherous.

If you so dare, you can download Mastaklo 's Untitled Goose game mod for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over at Kakarot Mods .

We've seen Untitled Goose Game's prevalent bird make mischief in a variety of unrelated games , but some of its greatest hits include inhabiting the terrorizing spirit of Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 , making mischief in Breath of the Wild, and looming in the dark corridors of PT like a maniac.