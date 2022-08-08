Dragon Ball FighterZ is getting rollback netcode, next-gen upgrades

Dragon Ball FighterZ is getting rollback netcode and next-gen upgrades.

EVO 2022, the year's biggest event when it comes to fighting games, brought with it some exciting news for fans of Dragon Ball FighterZ. During the event, Producer Tomoko Hiroki took to the stage to announce that rollback netcode is being added to the 2D brawler. The announcement went down very well with fans, who excitedly applauded and cheered Bandai Namco's decision.

A message to the DBFZ community from Hiroki-San at #Evo2022! pic.twitter.com/R79RemTHQ9August 7, 2022 See more

In a tweet, the publisher revealed that PS5 and Xbox One versions of the game are currently in development, with rollback netcode functionality being implemented. The PC version will also be updated so that players can use either the delay or rollback netcode system. There's no timeframe for when the next-gen versions or the new system will be available, but we could be in for a bit of a wait. According to the Dragon Ball FighterZ Team, "It will take some time until the system is implemented, but we sincerely hope you will enjoy it as soon as possible."

[#DBFZ]The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of “DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.*More information will be released at a later date. Please await for further details. pic.twitter.com/EuYwbbIKwDAugust 7, 2022 See more

It appears that rollback netcode won't be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS4 and Xbox One, but options to upgrade to the next-gen editions will be available. "The PlayStation 4 version will be compatible with the upgrade program while the Xbox One version will be compatible with Smart Delivery," says the developer. Sadly, there was no mention of support for the Nintendo Switch version.

Rollback netcode are the two words that any fan of fighting games longs to hear. For those who might be unfamiliar with the term, it essentially predicts both players' next possible moves during online play. The system then "rolls back" to the correct state based on the actual button inputs. It allows for a much smoother experience compared to delay-based netcode, which can cause latency issues and lag. There's a handy guide on rollback netcode over on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), which explains how it works and why it's the best choice for fighting games.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is just one of many great brawlers you can play right now, see the rest in our guide to the best fighting games.