Dragon Age Inquisition gets a Sims 4 makeover in this fantastic recreation

Someone's recreating Dragon Age Inquisition's Thedas in The Sims 4, and it looks absolutely spellbinding.

Just below, you can see a tweet from @KawaiiFoxita, a Sims 4 content creator and part of the EA Creator's club. The tweet shows four stunning creations in The Sims 4, each displaying an area from Thedas in Dragon Age Inquisition with superb craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Hey @bioware I recreated Thedas in The Sims 4. Please perceive me. #TheSims4 #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/oVCCphEfm1April 27, 2022 See more

Among the screenshots are firstly Sera's room in Dragon Age Inquisition, where the mischievous elven bard can often be found throughout the game. The third screenshot appears to be the stable areas just outside of the Inquisition's initial base within the Haven region of the third Dragon Age game, where the majority of the early-game plot unfolds.

These recreations in The Sims 4 are so good that you'd be forgiven for thinking they're literally from the game on which they're based. We can only imagine a hell of a lot of time and dedication must have gone into getting these areas just right in The Sims 4, particularly Sera's room with all the objects like the lute lying scattered about all over the place.

Here's hoping this creator will consider giving Dragon Age 4's environments and Sim 4 makeover, whenever the new game from BioWare eventually surfaces. A recent report claimed the next game in the RPG franchise is slated to launch next year in 2023, and will arrive only on new-gen platforms. We might still be waiting a while to return to Thedas, but there's always Inquisition, and creations like these, to keep us sated in the meantime.

