Dragon Age 4 is reportedly only launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC but not last-gen consoles.

That stems from the LinkedIn profile of Daniel Nordlander, former lead player designer at BioWare (via Venture Beat ). Nordlander's profile lists Dragon Age as a title that they worked on across "PS5/Xbox Series X+S/PC," but makes no reference to older consoles. That's in contrast to Nordlander's previous work; as lead combat designer on Anthem, they list PS4, Xbox One, and PC as the relevant platforms.

Venture Beat's report corroborates the information in Nordlander's profile, but it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that BioWare is looking to leave older consoles behind. A recent report suggested that Dragon Age 4 could be targeting a 2023 release , which could place the game's release three years into the new generation. That would make it tricky for BioWare to push the limits of the PS5 and Xbox Series X while still getting the game to run well on older consoles.

While Dragon Age 4 might not be coming to last-gen consoles, EA and BioWare haven't left those who haven't managed to grab some new tech behind just yet. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition arrived for both generations back in May, and Battlefield 2042 is also set to launch on PS4 and Xbox One, albeit with a few technical limitations, such as smaller multiplayer matches. The nature of those games means they're unlikely to test hardware limits as much as a major RPG, but it seems you've got a little while longer to enjoy your older consoles.

