Dragon Age fans draw parallels with Baldur's Gate 3's most toxic pair: "Remember your roots"

Dragon Age fans are telling Baldur's Gate 3 players to "remember your roots" when it comes to celebrating the RPG's most toxic pairing.

You've got a lot of options when it comes to shipping characters in Baldur's Gate 3. But one pairing I definitely didn't see coming is the one involving Shadowheart and La'zel - 'Shadowzel', if you will. It turns out a lot of fans enjoy the pair's potential enemies-to-lovers storyline and it's got Dragon Age fans thinking of their favorite ship that isn't too dissimilar from the two Baldur's Gate 3 characters.

"Shadowzel enjoyers remember your roots," Twitter user @insectyuri shared, along with a photo of Dragon Age's Morrigan and Leliana. Another Twitter user had a similar train of thought, tweeting: "Me liking Shadowzel makes more sense now… Morrigan x Leliana really is the blueprint."

Shadowzel enjoyers remember your roots pic.twitter.com/D1VQFxS2WhSeptember 10, 2023 See more

Me liking shadowzel makes more sense now… morrigan x leliana really is the blue printSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Morrigan and Leliana walked so that Shadowheart and Lae’zel could runSeptember 6, 2023 See more

"Honestly, something I love about BG3's companions is that they remind me of the best parts of [Dragon Age: Origins'] companions," a different Twitter user replied. "This is speaking to my soul,", another said, before adding another couple into the mix, this time from Mass Effect. "This and Jack x Miranda. BioWare really did give me a good few enemies to lovers Lesbians and now BG3 has given it back."

Of course, 'enemies-to-lovers' is an age-old trait, and there's more to this pairing than that. All four characters have pretty sharp tongues, but there are similarities in their backgrounds too - both Shadowheart and Leliana have religious backgrounds, while Lae'zel and Morrigan owe their allegiances to centuries-old magical beings with mysterious pasts. The crackle between each pair builds from a mutual distrust of any kind of outsider, leading to some pretty intense face-offs.

This isn't the first time Dragon Age fans have tried to humble Baldur's Gate 3 fans. Shortly after the Larian RPG's release last month, Dragon Age fans reminded Baldur's Gate 3 players that its best romance feature belonged to BioWare first ; in Baldur's Gate 3 players can show affection to their loved ones whenever they want - something that's been present in Dragon Age since Dragon Age Origins.