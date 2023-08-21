Dragon Age fans remind Baldur's Gate 3 players that its best romance feature belonged to BioWare first

Dragon Age fans are reminding Baldur's Gate 3 players that the game's best romance feature was in their favorite game first.

Over the weekend, several Dragon Age fans have taken to Twitter to remind Baldur's Gate 3 players that the Larian title isn't the first game to implement a popular romance feature. This all started after Twitter user @ alabasterffxiv said: "Baldur's Gate 3 implemented an incredible mechanic in gaming that every RPG forward should implement and it's asking for a wittle kissy from ur romanced character whenever u want."

For a little more context, in Baldur's Gate 3, once a player has romanced someone, they're able to kiss them whenever they want - giving players a little more control over how their stories play out. It's a pretty sweet feature actually, but as Dragon Age fans have demonstrated, we shouldn't forget that BioWare did it first.

Dragon Age: Origins did this first and it was one of the best features 😘 https://t.co/ZSwsM5389sAugust 20, 2023

100% about this. Dragon Age Origins also let you kiss whenever, and my Warden kissed Alistair right before the final fightIt was her last. She did the ultimate sacrifice.Sometimes head canons can be more powerful, impactful than what's scripted. https://t.co/nUvFN5li9LAugust 20, 2023

"Dragon Age Origins had this mechanic, I was so happy to see it in Baldur's Gate. It needs to be in future games definitely," one Twitter user said, in response to the original tweet. "[The] Dragon Age series also did this and I f****** loved being able to kiss my companions whenever. Glad to see [Baldur's Gate 3] is implementing it too. Want more games that have romances do this as well," said another.

This is just one of the ways that Baldur's Gate 3 and Dragon Age have crossed paths recently. Last week, Dragon Age writer David Gaider defended Baldur's Gate 3's least favorite companion . Comparing the two games, Gaider said: "The Dragon Age fandom consistently gave WAY more latitude and forgiveness to male characters as opposed to female characters, in every game. It is very much a Thing."