Dragon Age fans remind Baldur's Gate 3 players that its best romance feature belonged to BioWare first

Being able to give your loved one a kiss whenever you want isn't limited to Baldur's Gate 3

Dragon Age fans are reminding Baldur's Gate 3 players that the game's best romance feature was in their favorite game first. 

Over the weekend, several Dragon Age fans have taken to Twitter to remind Baldur's Gate 3 players that the Larian title isn't the first game to implement a popular romance feature. This all started after Twitter user @alabasterffxiv said: "Baldur's Gate 3 implemented an incredible mechanic in gaming that every RPG forward should implement and it's asking for a wittle kissy from ur romanced character whenever u want."

For a little more context, in Baldur's Gate 3, once a player has romanced someone, they're able to kiss them whenever they want - giving players a little more control over how their stories play out. It's a pretty sweet feature actually, but as Dragon Age fans have demonstrated, we shouldn't forget that BioWare did it first.

"Dragon Age Origins had this mechanic, I was so happy to see it in Baldur's Gate. It needs to be in future games definitely," one Twitter user said, in response to the original tweet. "[The] Dragon Age series also did this and I f****** loved being able to kiss my companions whenever. Glad to see [Baldur's Gate 3] is implementing it too. Want more games that have romances do this as well," said another.

This is just one of the ways that Baldur's Gate 3 and Dragon Age have crossed paths recently. Last week, Dragon Age writer David Gaider defended Baldur's Gate 3's least favorite companion. Comparing the two games, Gaider said: "The Dragon Age fandom consistently gave WAY more latitude and forgiveness to male characters as opposed to female characters, in every game. It is very much a Thing." 

