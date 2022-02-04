Double Fine’s next project will be "new, original stuff" and not Psychonauts 3

Double Fine’s next project will not be Psychonauts 3 and instead be something new, says studio boss Tim Schafer.

In an interview with IGN , Schafer explained how Psychonauts 2 was "the first real big follow-up to a big story" that the studio has done. Due to this, the Double Fine boss adds: "I think it leads me to want to do new, original stuff for the next phase. Coming up with new ideas is really where my head is at right now."

Unfortunately for fans of the psychedelic action-adventure game, it looks like Raz and his pals will be staying at the Motherlobe for at least a little while longer. That isn’t to say we won’t ever get to revisit the psychic agents ever again, as Tim Schafer said so himself, "never say never" to Psychonauts 3.

What we do know, however, is that Double Fine is working on multiple projects now that Psychonauts 2 is finished. According to an update on Psychonauts 2’s Fig crowdfunding campaign back in December 2021, following the release of Psychonauts 2, "the studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy." There’s no word yet on what these new projects are, all we do know is that it’s extremely unlikely that they will be Psychonauts 3.

The only other recent Psychonauts 2 related news that fans have had since the sequel’s release last August was the Psychonauts 2 update patch which makes it easier for players to 100% the game. The Double Fine title also became one of the growing numbers of Steam Deck Verified games alongside Hollow Knight, Sekiro, and more.

In other Psychonauts news, it was also revealed recently that the first Psychonauts originally started life as a peyote trip scene in Full Throttle. As fans of Full Throttle will already know, this idea didn’t actually make its way into the final game, as Schafer explains: "[It] didn’t really seem to fit within Full Throttle."