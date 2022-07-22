Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are loved up in unsettling new Don't Worry Darling trailer

A new Don't Worry Darling trailer has arrived – and it teases major trouble in paradise for a loved-up Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, and written by her Booksmart collaborator Katie Silberman, the movie follows Pugh's Alice, as she discovers that her idyllic life in 1950s suburbia may not be quite as perfect as it seems. Desperate to uncover the truth, Alice starts looking into Victory Project, the mystery organization that set her and her husband Jack (Styles) up in the company town when he took a job with them.

Her investigation soon sparks tension among their neighbors and angers Jack's boss Frank (Chris Pine), while her increasing hysteria threatens her relationship. Will Alice be able to keep her head long enough to learn what's really going on? Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, and Wilde round out the supporting cast.

"What is the enemy of progress?" Frank asks menacingly in the latest promo, which you can watch above. "Chaos", Kroll's Bill replies. "Yes," Frank rejoices. "A nasty word."

After that, a whole bunch of weird stuff – and lots of shrieking – happens, including Alice covering her own head in plastic wrap and being squished by the seemingly moving walls of her and Jack's home. Typically, she spends her days cleaning the house and cooking up eggs for Jack before he heads out for the day – things aren't right here. Elsewhere, Frank gifts Jack a fancy ring, thanking him for his "loyalty".

"They're lying about everything," Alice cries in another scene. "It's all about control."

Don't Worry Darling arrives on the big screen on September 23. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix thrillers.