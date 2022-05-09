Don't spend thousands on a gaming TV - these Hisense panels start at just $319

Cheap gaming TVs really do prove that you don't have to chase the highest 'Hz' numbers and spend enormous bucks to get a great experience - right now you can get the excellent Hisense A6G TV for some near-record low prices at Amazon. The emphasis on the word some is necessary as there are a few sizes going for some very aggressive prices right now.

Specifically, you can get the 55-inch A6G for just $319.99 (was $450) saving you an enormous $130 off the price of one of the best gaming TVs money can buy. For context, this is the television's second-lowest ever price - and only by a matter of cents. It was once $318 back in March but only for a day or so. As a result, you can have confidence in the value this gaming TV deal offers.

There's more great news if you need something bigger: the 75-inch variant is also down to a second-lowest ever price of just $599.99 (was $694.49). This is an absurd price for such a massive TV, and to get one that can hold its own as a TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X at such a discount is great news. Again, while it's not the rock-bottom lowest ever price, it is still the lowest in six months so the value is incredibly strong here.

Save $130 - If you've been wanting one of the best gaming televisions going but are on a limited budget then this is the cheap gaming tv deal for you. It's a heck of a saving, bringing this already-excellent budget TV into a whole new affordable price category. This is the second lowest price we've seen on the Hisense A6G, but there's only cents in it.



Save $94.50 - Don't let this 'modest' discount fool you; this is the second-lowest ever price on this massive TV and one that offers unparalleled value for money. A 75-inch TV will fill a wall and increase your immersion more than you thought possible at this budget.



In our testing of the A6G, we found that "the A6G is a superior budget TV offering, that often looks a good deal more highbrow than its price tag might suggest..." You can read more in our full Hisense A6G review here, and also check out some of the other latest cheap 4K TV deals further down the page.

