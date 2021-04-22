Donnie Darko director Richard Kelly is working on more stories in the Darko universe

Director Richard Kelly has revealed that he's working on more stories set in the Donnie Darko universe.

Of course, a sequel already exists – 2009’s S. Darko, which centered on Donnie’s younger sister. But Kelly had zero involvement with that.

"I've been working on a lot more story that could exist in the Donnie Darko universe, and it’s been really rewarding," he reveals to GamesRadar+'s sister publication, SFX Magazine , in the latest issue. "I’ve been under a lot of pressure to deliver – a lot of people are very passionate about me returning to this world."

The original movie was released in 2001 and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular character, a troubled teenager who has visions of Frank, a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume who informs him that the world will end in 28 days and begins to manipulate him. The supporting cast includes big names like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, and Patrick Swayze.

"There’s a scene in the film where you see Donnie lying in bed, and he’s playing with a Rubik’s Cube, and he looks over at a calendar, and the days are ticking by," Kelly notes. "I’ve kind of been with my own Rubik's Cube, trying to solve the puzzle. I'm very excited about what the future could hold, and that there could be a much bigger, much more exciting story which could be told in this world. So we’ll see."

Kelly has had a break from directing movies over the last decade – his last feature film, The Box, a psychological thriller starring Cameron Diaz and James Marsden, was released in 2009.