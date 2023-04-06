Donald Glover is still talking to Lucasfilm about the Lando series

Donald Glover says he's talking to Lucasfilm about playing Lando Calrissian again.

"We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down," Glover told GQ (opens in new tab). The actor last portrayed Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, with a spin-off Disney Plus series announced back in 2020. Justin Simien (Dear White People) was attached as showrunner. – though we haven't really received any updates since then.

"Lando is charm incarnate," Glover said. "He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?"

While many Star Wars fans had mixed to negative reactions about the Solo movie, many raved about Glover's performance, ultimately citing him as one of the strongest parts of the movie.

"I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time…People realize their time is valuable," He continued. "You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."

Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard, was released in 2018 and – with a global gross of $393.2 million – is considered to be a box office bomb. Though Alden Ehrenreich, who plays a young Han Solo in the film, expressed interest in returning to the character, both Howard and Kennedy have stated that a sequel or follow-up film is unlikely. Still, we can hold onto hope that the Lando series enters production sometime in the near future.

