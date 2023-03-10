$3 Phoenix Wright, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil games lead a 3DS/Wii U eShop fire sale

Phoenix Wright, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil games are going cheap in the 3DS and Wii U's last eShop sale.

As you may be aware, Nintendo is closing the 3DS and Wii U eShops for good later this month, on March 27. While it’s certainly sad to see these digital storefronts go, it also means that many games on both platforms have had their prices significantly reduced, allowing players to save a bundle on some great titles.

As highlighted during yesterday’s Capcom Spotlight livestream, Capcom is currently holding a huge sale on its latest and greatest games, plus discounts of up to 92% on its legacy catalog. Among the 3DS games on sale are Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, as well as Resident Evil titles, The Mercenaries 3D and Revelations. Phoenix Wright fans are also well catered for with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy up for grabs alongside Spirit of Justice and Dual Destinies. All these titles are currently priced at $2.99, so grab them while you still can.

Ace Attorney 3DS sale on US eShop:Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney $2.99 https://t.co/9rgc4GXWUIPhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies $2.99 https://t.co/tXsGxpnYfaSpirit of Justice $2.99 https://t.co/B2hPRG6FOLTrilogy $2.99 https://t.co/37jPrt4bHFlast chance to buy pic.twitter.com/9ezoIpp0jDMarch 9, 2023 See more

A number of Wii U games have also seen their prices slashed, including Ducktales Remastered, which is now $3.74, as is Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles Of Mystara. Meanwhile, Resident Evil Revelations currently costs $9.99 on the console, and Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate will set you back just $7.99.

If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s most recent machine, there are also some bargains to be had. The first three entries in the Devil May Cry series are currently 50% off, as are many Resident Evil games, including the original Resident Evil 4. Head on over to Nintendo’s official store page to see the full lineup.

The Capcom Publisher sale runs until March 29, but the 3DS and Wii U titles will be removed from sale once the eShops close down on March 27. While you can't currently add funds directly to your account on those platforms, you can add funds to your Nintendo Network ID account on Switch or a mobile or PC browser, which you can then spend with a linked account on 3DS or Wii U.

Capcom Wii U - US eShop deals (must purchase from the console):-Ducktales Remastered $3.74-Resident Evil Revelaitons $9.99-Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate $7.99-Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles Of Mystara $3.74sale ends March 27th pic.twitter.com/4gJNBv6IHaMarch 15, 2022 See more

A demo for the Resident Evil 4 remake has gone live ahead of the full game’s launch on March 24, and fans were quick to discover it includes an ultra-hard difficulty mode that pops up at random.

While you’re here, check out these 10 games to download before the Wii U and 3DS eShop shut down.