Here's when the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops will close

Nintendo has given specific dates for the closing of the 3DS and Wii U eShops.

As revealed earlier today on July 19, the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop will finally be closing its doors for good next year on March 27, 2023. Nintendo originally set a target of March 2023 when it announced the closing of the store earlier this year, so it's good to know we finally have a solid date to go on.

Updates on the discontinuation of #eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS family systems:- As of 29/08/2022, it will no longer be possible to add funds.- As of 27/03/2023, purchases will no longer be available.More details: https://t.co/XUEf0YZIxCJuly 19, 2022 See more

In just over one month's time, however, we won't be able to add funds to the 3DS or Wii U eShop. On August 29, no one using either storefront will be able to add any currency, whether by gift card or otherwise, to the storefronts on either platform, so now would be a good time to redeem any unused gift cards you've got lying around.

However, there's a saving grace to this news. Even after the storefronts on both platforms close for good next March, you'll still be able to redownload any previously-purchased games, as well as receive software updates, and use online features for any games on both systems.

Nintendo also announced that, for a reason that is currently unclear, sales of Fire Emblem Fates would be halted one month earlier than the eShop closures, finishing sale on the 3DS on February 28, 2023. There's no specific reason for this, although Nintendo adds that you'll still be able to purchase any DLC associated with the game until the following month on March 27.

As we highlighted when the closure of both storefronts was announced earlier this year, this is a massive blow to game preservation, especially on such a massive platform as the Nintendo 3DS. Nintendo did say at the time that it had "no plans" to preserve any affected games, and as Edge Magazine wrote at the time, we're losing a crucial link to the past.

Here's our list of the essential 10 games to download before the Wii U and 3DS eShop closes down.