Doctor Strange, America Chavez, and Christine Palmer are afraid in exclusive new Multiverse of Madness image

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change forever. While the multiverse was introduced in Loki and explored in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2 is about to blow the bloody doors off.

"It’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal," says Benedict Cumberbatch of the importance of the multiverse to the MCU. Speaking to Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, which features Obi-Wan Kenobi on the cover, the actor reveals how his No Way Home co-star, Tom Holland, offered some wise-beyond-his-years foresight.

"Tom was like, 'If the ambition of this film works, it’s going to be huge.' And I would echo that sentiment about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

"Things get crazy," adds director Sam Raimi, with a mischievous smile that’s been sorely missed in his nine-year absence from feature filmmaking. Coming from the man who gave Bruce Campbell a chainsaw hand, 'crazy' is not to be underestimated.

"It really is the breaking down of the walls of the different universes," he continues. "This would be the first time that we journey with the audience into other multiverses on an adventure. And I do think it opens up the Marvel storytelling canon, to offer many possibilities that were closed to a single universe."

Above, you can see an exclusive new image from Doctor Strange 2, featuring Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams' return as Christine Palmer, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez as the superpowered, dimension-hopping America Chavez.

You can read much, much more from Cumberbatch, Raimi, and the rest of the Doctor Strange cast in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features our exclusive coverage of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in UK cinemas from May 5 and US theaters from May 6. For much more on the new movie, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on Thursday, April 28.

(Image credit: Total Film/Disney/Lucasfilm)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect and you’ll save money on the cover price, as well as getting exclusive subscriber covers like the one you can see above. And with our current subs offer, you can also get a free pair of headphones.