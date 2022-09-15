Doctor Strange 2 concept artist reveals Scott Derickson's version of Strange

Brand new concept art from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released – and it's far from the frightening zombie Strange we see in the film. Created by concept artist Darrell J. Warner, the mock-up was posted to his personal Instagram with a caption explaining that the design came from Scott Derickson's vision for Doctor Strange 2.

The concept art features a smiling Strange doing magic tricks on a street corner in the snow. He dons a red fez hat and matching robe, and holds an ace of spades in his left hand. His open mouth and position of his right hand seem to indicate that he's in the middle of performing a trick and telling the patrons or watchers, "Wait, there's more." A rabbit sits in a hat on a pop-up tray behind him.

"'Marvelous Melvyn' was a piece I completed very early on in the first lockdown following one aspect/alternative 'Strange' universe within the Scott Derrickson script that subsequently changed with the arrival of Sami Raimi," Warner wrote.

Before Raimi took over, the film was set to feature Nightmare as the central antagonist – rather than focus on The Scarlet Witch. The supervillain first appeared in Strange Tales #110 as an enemy of Doctor Strange. He would also go on to become a foe of Ghost Rider. The spooky villain is able to draw power from the psychic energies of the subconscious, mainly from those who are dreaming.

Nightmare still has yet to make his MCU debut, though we're not sure if Marvelous Melvyn will show up any time soon. For more on the future of the series, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming soon.