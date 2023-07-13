Expect less Marvel and less Star Wars from Disney in the coming years, says CEO Bob Iger.

"You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less," Iger told CNBC.

Disney bought Marvel in 2009 for about $4 billion, and would then go on to acquire Star Wars in 2012 for another $4 billion. The company has more than recouped their investment, as the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has led to a multi-billion dollar film franchise.

"Marvel is a great example of that. It had not been in the television business at any significant level, and not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of TV series," Iger continued, speaking on a newfound push for Disney to create original, non-IP content. "Frankly, it diluted focus and attention."

We're all for new, original content that exists on its own without an IP, but you have to hand it to the writers behind the Star Wars and Marvel Disney Plus shows that have gone above and beyond to create some pretty unique content. She-Hulk was a wildly funny romcom, while the ultra-serious Secret Invasion is a Cold War-esque espionage thriller.

Though Iger says Disney plans to cut back, Marvel is in the middle of its Phase 5 rollout with Phase 6 slated to begin in 2024. Star Wars is also getting ready two launch three new series, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew, as well as a new movie that sees the return of Daisy Ridley.