Disney is being "very careful" about developing more Star Wars movies because of Solo

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the studio is being "very careful" about the future of Star Wars movies after Solo: A Star Wars Story flopped at the box office.

During an appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Iger said that "disappointing" box office returns for the movie "gave us pause" and executives determined that "maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive" (via Deadline (opens in new tab)).

The CEO, who returned to the post in November 2022 after retiring in 2021, said that Disney is "still developing Star Wars films,", but "we're going to make sure when we make one, it’s the right one. So we're being very careful there."

Set 10 years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, the movie follows the early adventures of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca as they join a heist within the criminal underworld in the galaxy far, far away. Released in 2018, it became the first Star Wars movie to bomb at the box office, making less than $400 million worldwide.

There hasn't been a big-screen Star Wars release since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Lucasfilm instead focusing their efforts on TV series for Disney Plus like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. It was recently announced that multiple movies that had been in the pipeline for the franchise had been shelved, including projects from Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins and MCU boss Kevin Feige.

