Is Disney Plus down? Streaming service available again following outage

Is Disney Plus down? Several users were experiencing “service unavailable” error messages, which means they could not access Disney’s stacked library of shows and movies. However, the problem seems to be slowly sorting itself out as subscribers are now able to log back into Disney Plus, albeit with the interface loading slower than the normal speed.

The outage appeared to be widespread, affecting Disney Plus on all apps and devices worldwide: PC, mobile, smart TVs, and consoles.

On TV apps, Disney Plus subscribers were getting a blue screen, usually with a general “service unavailable” message. If you are getting something different, be sure to check out our Disney Plus error codes guide for more information on specific errors and how to fix them.

What can you do if it's still down for you? First things first, contact Disney Plus Help on Twitter. You can also visit their Help Centre and search for your error code, or email them using the address DisneyPlusHelp@Disney.com. As a last resort, contact their (US-only) customer service number: 888-905-7888

