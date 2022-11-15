The first clip for Disney's Willow enlists Warwick Davis for an impossible journey

Disney and Lucasfilm have shared the first clip from Willow, the upcoming sequel series to the 1988 dark fantasy adventure film.

Warwick Davis reprises his role as a Nelwyn sorcerer named Willow Ufgood, this time joining Princess Kit Tanthalos and her assembled team of fighters (who we meet in the clip above) to rescue her twin brother from beyond the Shattered Sea.

Kit is the daughter of Sorsha, the latter of whom is the daughter of evil queen Bavmorda from the original film. Willow set out to defeat the evil queen and protect a baby destined to overthrow her.

The cast includes Erin Kellyman, Spider-Man's Tony Revolori, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Talisa Garcia, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers. Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton reprise their roles as house elf duo Rool and Franjean, respectively. Christian Slater and Ralph Ineson joined the cast earlier this year, albeit in undisclosed roles. Additionally, Annabelle Davis, the real-life daughter of Warwick, will play Willow's daughter Mims.

Ron Howard, director of the flagship film, has returned to executive produce alongside Lucasfilm. George Lucas wrote the original story, which was adapted for the screen by Bob Dolman. Willow was released to mixed reviews, but did well at the box office with a gross of $137.6 million against a $35 million budget and received two Academy Award nominations. The film has since become a beloved cult classic.

Willow is set to debut November 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney Plus.