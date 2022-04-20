Digimon Survive finally gets July release date after years of delays

Digimon Survive finally has a firm release date: July 29, 2022.

Producer Kazumasu Habo revealed the updated release date in a new short video from publisher Bandai Namco. "Sorry to keep you waiting for updates on Digimon Survive," Kazumasu said, echoing recent comments asking fans to "wait just a little longer" as the project shifted to a new development team.

"The release date of Digimon Survive has finally been fixed for July 29, 2022," he confirmed, presumably holding back a sigh of relief as he ended a prolonged saga of delays which goes back years.

Digimon Survive was first announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2018, and it was originally meant to come out in 2019. However, the game slipped ahead a year, and then new reports surfaced indicating another delay would push it out of 2020. Bandai denied the delay at the time , but little did we know that wasn't even the final delay.

It didn't have an easy time of it, but Digimon Survive is nearly here, and it still looks pretty cool. It's a tactical turn-based JRPG featuring over 100 trainable Digimon, and it's adopted the more mature look of the recent Digimon movies over the original, more childlike cartoon. Kazumasu says it's got a "little darker story" than you might expect from a Digimon game, too, with a running theme exploring the bond between Digimon and their trainers.