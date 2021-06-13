Dice Legacy, a unique roguelike city-builder in which success or failure can literally come down to the roll of a dice, has just been shown off at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK.

The announcement trailer above shows off your settlement, set on a mysterious ringworld. Arriving by ship, your citizens will start life as peasants, but each roll of the dice will help chart their course as they develop into wealthy merchants, powerful soldiers, or wise priests. As with many city-builders, you'll have to manage resources and build defenses to protect your people from the harsh winters and mysterious forces of the ringworld.

But where Dice Legacy differs from other city builders is in its roguelike elements. Your various subjects are represented by different dice - keep them content (and more importantly, alive), and with a little luck you'll be able to use them to fight off the cold and any encroaching enemy factions. Dice can be used to gather resources and construct buildings and other units, but as any veteran of tabletop gaming can attest, sometimes the rolls simply don't come out the way you want, and it'll be your settlement that bears the brunt.

Fortunately, Dice Legacy's roguelike twist means that you'll be able to start over, adapting your playstyle with each new attempt to fit each procedurally-generated landscape that you find yourself washed up in. As you progress over multiple attempts, you'll be able to unlock a number of different rulers and come up against different starting conditions to determine your preferred approach, and gradually piece together the mysteries that await you across the ring, hidden in the mists beyond your settlement.

With a charming, vibrant art style that evokes classic board games and a unique take on two hugely popular genres, Dice Legacy is certainly one to watch. While there's currently no exact release date, developer DESTINYbit has confirmed a release date on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch, later this summer. To make sure you stay up to date, you can wishlist the game via its Steam page right now.

