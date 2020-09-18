Dialogue Options | What's your favourite video game DLC?

DLC has been around for decades, but its form and character continues to change and evolve as a reflection of the industry that shapes it.

From meaty expansions to microtransactions, the concept of downloadable content is thus now a catch-all term rife with variety and transience, making it difficult to sort out the best from the worst.

But that's exactly what we try to do on this week's episode of Dialogue Options at GamesRadar+, where Features Writer Alex Avard, Video Producer Ellen Causey, and US Managing Editor Rachel Weber discuss their favourite pieces of DLC they've played so far.

Our picks aren't necessarily the best DLC to have arrived out of video game history, but the ones that we personally enjoyed the most, even when we're fully aware of the imperfections that come with it.

Not only that, but the conversation turns to the topic of what makes a good piece of DLC, and what the future of downloadable content might look like as we head into the next generation.

Full disclosure: the video does contain mild spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, BioShock Infinite, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, so consider this your first and final warning for those...

Otherwise, check out the full episode above, and why not let us know your favourite piece of video game DLC in the comments below? If you think we've missed a obvious one, then we'd love to hear about it!

For now, check out the top upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games for some exciting new mechanics and features yet to come.