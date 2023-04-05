Diablo meets Hades in this cyberpunk action-RPG, and I need it right now

Every once in a while there comes a game whose influences blend together so naturally that it makes you wonder why it hasn't been done before, and Farsiders is one of those games.

Bangkok-based indie studio GambitGhost says Farsiders is a "real-time top-down hack-and-slash" action-RPG for folks who enjoy Hades, Hyper Light Drifter, and Death's Door, but - and this is probably partially because I can't stop thinking about the recent beta - but Diablo 4 also comes to mind. Finally, I also see some League of Legends in the aesthetics and the way some of the AoE attacks are animated.

Farsiders' combat looks a little more complex than Diablo's, with weapons and attachments with passive affixes, a branching skill tree, and a card system that adds another layer of depth. Each card can be used in three different ways: to put an active spell into play, to enhance a weapon, or to grant the ability to dash and deal passive elemental damage during movement.

The story of Farsiders is inspired by "the classic legends of Arthurian" but with a decidedly futuristic, Cyberpunk spin. The player character is Cassie, Spectralon's youngest member whose first mission is to investigate a mysterious abandoned island where she comes across a notorious terrorist group. After the Soul Syndicate uses dark manage to open a portal, Cassie is thrown into the ancient kingdom of Camelot, where she's considered a "Farsider."

The world and gameplay experience will be divided into the past and present as Cassie travels from one period of time to the other. Ostahl is the name of the advanced city that Cassie calls home, while Tellune is the medieval fantasy realm consisting of five different regions, one of which is Camelot, ruled by the faithful king and the famous Knights of the Round Table.

Story details are pretty murky at this stage, but GambitGhost says you'll be fighting "against historical villains" and saving the world "from these new imminent threats." Your journey will be accompanied by an all-original soundtrack scored by Halo Infinite audio producer Laryssa Okada.

Farsiders' Kickstarter (opens in new tab) is only $5,000 away from its initial $30,000 goal needed to ensure the game happens. From there, there are various stretch goals including "more weapons," "more spell cards," and a rogue-lite mode. If all goes well, the beta will go live in June with a full Steam release between July and August, followed by a console launch for PlayStation and Xbox in October.

Here are some games like Diablo you can play right now.