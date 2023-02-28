Diablo 4's open beta PC specs are very undemanding

Blizzard has confirmed Diablo 4's open beta PC system requirements, and as long as you own a gaming PC built in the last five years or so, you're probably good to go.

The PC specs were revealed during the latest developer update, which also revealed a surprisingly adorable Diablo 4 beta reward in the form of a baby wolf in a backpack cosmetic (yes, really). Anyway, both the minimum and recommended PC specs to run Diablo 4's open beta are very inclusive, but it's worth noting that the requirements for the full game could be different.

Diablo 4 open beta minimum system requirements:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500L or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Diablo 4 open beta recommended PC specs:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Now, Diablo has never been a particularly demanding series from a technical perspective, but I'm a bit surprised to hear the recommended specs are no better than my ancient i5/RX 580 build. I'll definitely be curious to see if the full game requires a better rig, but until then I'm happy to play along and pretend I'm rocking a high-end PC that can handle all the hottest new games of 2023 at their highest settings.

The Diablo 4 open beta runs from March 17-19 for pre-orders and March 24-26 for everyone else.

Here are some fun games like Diablo to play while you wait.