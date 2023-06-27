Diablo 4's most popular request is still a party finder, and I can see why

Diablo 4 fans are still calling on Blizzard to add a party finder feature to the shiny new action-RPG.

The new game has been subject to myriad fan requests and balance queries since launching in full earlier this month, though the most notable and consistent is an easier way to play multiplayer content with friends or strangers.

At the time of writing, you can group up with players to tackle content together, though you'll need to rope in IRL friends or tootle over to a nearby town and see if you can make some new pals – and even that proves difficult as Diablo 4's social hubs don't greatly populate until the campaign's completion. There's always the chance of meeting someone out on the road, though it's not common as Blizzard opts to limit random encounters to protect Diablo's lonely vibe.

All that has led to frequent posts on various forums calling for the feature to be implemented, ranging from standard requests to various wordings of the question 'Why isn't this A Thing' already?

To be fair, Blizzard has previously said it's open to the idea. Speaking to GamesRadar+ prior to the game's release, game director Joe Shely said, "It's certainly something that we'll consider", though it wasn't imminent then as "the game experiences that exist at launch are well served by our current feature set."

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as Shely also said the team "may add some additional matchmaking" in a future update, which is a benefit of viewing something as a service title. How long that'll be exactly is anyone's guess, mind you, as the team held a feedback session and the topic wasn't covered. But hey, Diablo 4 is moving gems to the materials tab – one victory at a time.

