Diablo 4 will be at BlizzCon, likely with a new class reveal

Blizzard says a big Diablo 4 update is coming to BlizzConline, the digital alternative to BlizzCon taking place in February.

In the latest quarterly update from Blizzard, in which we learned a lot about how items and weapons work in Diablo 4, Game Director Luis Barriga revealed that the next showing won't be the usual blog post, but rather "something chunky indeed" at BlizzConline.

"We've read speculation about what it could be and want to ensure you that it is something chunky indeed," Barriga writes before teasing... something. "Without spoiling the surprise, Iet's just say it involves a new version of the campfire scene we showed you last BlizzCon."

The campfire scene Barriga is referencing seems to be the class selection screen, which makes me think we're probably going to see a new class revealed. So far, we've only seen three classes; the barbarian, sorceress, and druid, but Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will have five classes in total to choose from. If you want to see each of the Diablo 4 classes in bloodstained action, check out their dedicated gameplay trailers, courtesy of Game Informer.

BlizzConline is scheduled for February 19 - 20, 2021, and you can expect all sorts of games on show, as well as a community showcase for artists and creators, a cosplay contest and exhibition, a general talent spotlight, and a digital storytelling contest. As Diablo 4 is still very early in development, it's best not to expect a release date at the event, but anything's possible.

ICYMI: Blizzard's last dev update went in-depth into the recent Diablo 4 skill tree overhaul.