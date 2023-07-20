Here's the Diablo 4 Season 1 start times for today

The Diablo 4 Season 1 release times have been revealed for players around the world ahead of launch today.

If you somehow didn't already know, Season of the Malignant is going live today on July 20. The exact Season 1 release times around the world are 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST/7 p.m. CET, and at that time the brand new seasonal event for Diablo 4 will kick into gear.

The Season of the Malignant will be offering brand new story quests to undertake as soon as it goes live today. This means if you've already ploughed through the main storyline with one character, or even multiple classes at this point, you've got an entirely new story to see.

There's even a Diablo 4 Battle Pass included with the debut seasonal campaign. If you didn't already know, it's well worth noting that leveling up this Battle Pass can only be done by creating a brand new character and leveling them up from the very beginning. Don't worry though, you won't need to make it all the way back to level 100 to unlock absolutely everything in the new pass.

Keep in mind that those who purchased the digital deluxe or ultimate editions of Diablo 4 can redeem a free Battle Pass with the Season of the Malignant. You don't have to redeem the free pass with this season though - you can keep it around to use on Season 2, 3, and further on.

Considering Blizzard has already acknowledged the negative reception to the pre-season patch, here's hoping the new seasonal launch goes smoothly later today.

