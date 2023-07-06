Diablo 4 players pour one out for the worst loot imaginable

Diablo 4 players are pouring one out for the worst loot you've ever seen.

Loot is pretty much the name of the game in Diablo 4, and if you've spent time grinding out activities for new gear, it can seriously suck if that new gear is basically useless. That's the case with the Legendary helmet just below, which somehow heals a staggering zero to two points of health per second for each enemy within close proximity.

Crikey, imagine getting that thing after grinding out an elite activity like a Nightmare Dungeon. Next up on the list of inexplicably useless loot is the Ancestral Legendary Ring just below, which gives a Necromancer's Golem a 1% chance to reduce its active cooldown by a whopping 2 seconds, and a 1% chance to spawn a corpse each time it damages an enemy.

That's some juicy loot you've got there, Diablo 4. Finally, there's the Sacred Unique Staff just below, which has been deemed the "most worthless unique ever" by the Sorcerer unfortunate enough to own it.

Considering the vast, vast amount of individual loot items in Blizzard's game, and how this number gets even bigger when you factor in Aspects, there's inevitably going to be some gear that just turns out to be utterly useless for everyone simply by pure chance. If it isn't happening to you, it's pretty funny, but if we were to land these items, it'd be another story entirely.

