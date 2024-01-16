Diablo 4 player feedback from Season 2 might not be implemented until Season 4 or "if it's really big, maybe even in Season 5"

It might be a while before player feedback from Diablo 4 Season 2 is actually folded into the game – potentially as long as it'll take for Season 5 to release.

Blizzard has encouraged player feedback for Diablo 4 since long before the action-RPG launched, and it continues to release patch after patch of quality-of-life updates and bug fixes, and a huge chunk of the changes are based on complaints and requests from the community. That said, this stuff obviously takes time, and when it comes to some of the more substantial Season 2 player feedback particularly, there isn't enough time before the deadline to make any changes to Season 3.

"We're just now looking at the things we did well and want to keep doing, and we're just now looking at things we didn't do so well and we don't want to keep doing," game designer Nathan Scott told GamesRadar+ in a recent interview. "Season 3 is out the door, so we can't really take Season 2 into Season 3. But we can take it into what we're developing now and what we're developing further in the future."

Lead game producer Timothy Ismay adds, "We have actually made a number of changes in Season 3 based on things we saw in Season 2, but there are limits. At a certain cutoff point it’s like, ‘We got to start putting that into Season 4 now. Or, if it's really big, maybe even in Season 5.' Some things are significantly more expensive to implement than others."

Ismay notes that one such change coming in Season 3 will dramatically reduce the window of time between Helltides, making it a lot easier to earn Forgotten Souls and other goodies. Other, easier, and less financially burdensome updates you'll see in Season 3 include an extra stash tab and WASD controls for PC players.

"And even if you don't see it this season, that doesn't mean we're not working on it," Ismay says. "We are still looking at feedback we got in Season 2 and there's some big exciting stuff that's going to show up in Season 4 that is directly influenced by things people sent in Season 2.

Diablo 4 season 3 is due to go live on January 23.

