Diablo 4 player settles the debate over which class is strongest with a Druid build that deals over a trillion damage

A Diablo 4 player has demonstrated what the Druid class is truly capable of with a build that deals more than a trillion damage.

An image shared on the Diablo 4 subreddit shows the player deal no less than 1,354,750,754,816 damage in just a single swipe, making even Sanctuary's toughest inhabitants no match for their incredible power.

The player behind this amazing feat is Rob2628, who posted a YouTube video showcasing their heavy-hitting Druid and also explaining what makes them capable of reaching such game-breaking figures.

In a nutshell, the tactic involves using the Werewolf Shred build to inflict as much poison damage as possible alongside damage-buffing effects such as Overpower. To really ramp things up, the player uses an Aspect of the Blurred Beast, which acts as a multiplier for all damage dealt. If you're keen to try this out for yourself, be sure to check out the video below for a detailed rundown of the skills, equipment, and strategies involved.

Diablo 4 Season 2 is set to come to an end later this month, on January 23 to be exact, when Season 3 will swoop in and take its place. Despite that date now fast approaching, we've got very few details on what the new season will bring aside from the confirmed changes to Helltides and the inclusion of a new endgame dungeon, The Gauntlet. Blizzard recently acknowledged the radio silence surrounding Season 3 and says more information is on the way "very soon".

Meanwhile, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hated aims to answer questions the campaign left to linger: "You're definitely going to learn the fate of the stone".