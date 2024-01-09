Diablo 4 devs know they've been "a bit quiet" on Season 3, but will have details to share "very soon"

Blizzard has acknowledged the radio silence regarding Diablo 4 Season 3 and says more information is on the way "very soon."

Diablo 4 Season 2, The Season of Blood, is expected to end on January 23, with the next season likely to kick off not long after. Despite that date fast approaching, as of yet, we know little about the upcoming season bar some tidbits shared by Blizzard during Campfire Chats. Thankfully, according to global community development director Adam Fletcher, that's about to change.

In a post on Twitter, Fletcher says, "I know there is a lot of anticipation toward Season 3 news for Diablo 4. We've been a bit quiet due to people rolling back in from holiday break, but we will have some news to share very soon, including times for our Developer Update livestream (LIVE FROM Blizzard Albany!)."

I know there is a lot of anticipation toward Season 3 news for #DiabloIV. We've been a bit quiet due to people rolling back in from holiday break, but we will have some news to share very soon including times for our Developer Update livestream (LIVE FROM Blizzard Albany!)January 8, 2024 See more

One of the additions already confirmed for Season 3 is a change to how Helltides work. As revealed by associate game director Joseph Piepiora, going forward, Helltides will be up for 55 minutes out of every hour, leaving just five minutes between one event ending and the next kicking off. The upcoming season will also see the introduction of The Gauntlet, a new challenge dungeon that players can attempt after reaching World Tier 4.

We'll have to for the livestream to know more about the theme Season 3 will be bringing to Sanctuary and in what way it will switch up gameplay.

Aside from the seasonal updates, Diablo 4 players have plenty to look forward to in 2024, namely the game's first major expansion Vessel of Hatred. Unveiled during BlizzCon 2023, the DLC adds a fan-favorite location from Diablo 2 as well as a brand new class "never before seen in the Diablo universe."

Somehow, Xbox boss Phil Spencer found time to get his Diablo 4 character to level 100.