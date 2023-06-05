Two Diablo 4 expansions are already in active development

Diablo 4's devs are working on two expansions for the game right now.

In a new interview with Kinda Funny Games, Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson detailed everything the dev team at Blizzard has on the go right now. Fergusson revealed developers are hard at work on not just patches and seasons for Diablo 4, but also two brand new expansions for the new game.

"We have to build things in parallel," Fergusson said. "Right now as I sit here we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two - all that's happening right now," Fergusson continued.

That's a hell of a lot of work for a game development team of any size to undertake, and Fergusson says you have to build things "sustainably." The Diablo 4 lead says you can't push your team to the limit so that they all collapse from sheer exhaustion right after they finish the game, because there's more work to be done.

In fact, the things Fergusson lists there don't even include live-service patches, a massive part of Diablo 4's post-launch content. Blizzard's internal developers really do have their work cut out for them.

Speaking of more work, Diablo 4's devs have already launched one big rebalance patch, and just launched a new hotfix. That's a huge amount of work for a game that technically doesn't launch in full until tomorrow on June 6 around the world, so you can see why Fergusson wants to make things as smooth for his developers as possible.

