Diablo 3 Season 28 hits the PTR this month, with another Diablo 2: Resurrected update following in February

Diablo 3's next season is due to go live on the public test realm towards the end of this month, whereas Diablo 2: Resurrected is getting another ladder reset with the launch of Season 3 in February.

That comes from Diablo global community lead Adam Fletcher, who has appeared on the Diablo subreddit (opens in new tab) to update fans on plans for the pair as we enter the new year – it's not all about Diablo 4, you know.

Fletcher says the team expect Diablo 2: Resurrected's next ladder reset to begin sometime in mid-February, with more specifics on dates and content coming in the coming weeks.

Before that, you're getting more content for Diablo 3. Fletcher says the PTR for Season 28 is expected to arrive towards the tail end of January. You'll hear more about the new update when Blizzard releases a blog post closer to the time, so you've probably got a week or so to wait.

Aside from the updates over Diablo's older games, we've been spoiled with Diablo 4 titbits recently. A few developers appeared on a stream last month, assuring fans that they don't want players to "feel like they can pay to win". We also got a good peep at Diablo 4's Codex of Power, which iterates on Diablo 3's Kanai's Cube.

Even just before that, we attended a Diablo 4 preview event where we got to play the beta. The game's opening offers some good stuff, though we feel our bigger questions around the game's endgame will be answered after launch, which is June 6, 2023.

