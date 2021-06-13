Diablo 2 Resurrected gets September release date

Diablo 2 Resurrected, the remake of the classic 2000 action-RPG, now has an official September release date.

During today's big Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Blizzard took to the virtual stage to announce that Diablo 2 Resurrected is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 23, 2021. The remake includes a major visual and performance overhaul of the Diablo 2 base game as well as Lord of Destruction, a massive expansion the size of a standalone game.

As mentioned, the release date was announced during Xbox's E3 showcase, but the same trailer and release date were shared to Diablo's official Youtube account, which confirms the game is launching on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on the same day.

If you aren't sold on revisiting an action-RPG that's old enough to drink in the US this year, just check out this video comparing Diablo 2 Resurrected with OG Diablo 2 - the fully remastered visuals and animations, as well as updated controls and gamepad support, make a massive difference. Plus, if you're a hopeless nostalgic like yours truly, you can even toggle between the classic and updated visuals without affecting gameplay one bit.

Even if you've never played the original Diablo 2, the remake looks like something every fan of online action-RPGs should check out. As GamesRadar's Austin Wood argues in his Diablo 2 Resurrected hands-on preview, the remake's age belies how accessible it is both to fans of the series and anyone looking to liquefy hordes of demons and collect cool loot. "Diablo 2 definitely feels like a game ripped out of time, but that's honestly refreshing," Austin writes.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is likely to satisfy wherever you play, but it's being enhanced for both Xbox Series X and PS5 to feature improved load-times, visuals, responsiveness, and 120FPS. Blizzard also says that playing on capable hardware (ie, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC) will yield "up to 4K resolution" as well as "fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio."

