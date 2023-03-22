Developer of beloved Space MMO EVE Online announces new blockchain game

The developer of beloved Space MMO EVE Online has announced that its next AAA game is now in development and that it will utilize blockchain technology.

As spotted by our friends over at PC Gamer (opens in new tab), CCP Games has announced that it secured $40M for "an innovative new AAA game." According to a blog post (opens in new tab) by the developer on its website, the studio's next project "will further the company’s mission with a new title utilizing blockchain technology."

The new game - currently titled Project Awakening - is apparently entirely new but will be set within the EVE universe. Speaking about the new project in the blog post, Hilmar Veigar Pétursson (CEO of CCP Games) said: "Since its inception, CCP Games’ vision has been to create virtual worlds more meaningful than real life." The post continues, "now, with advancements made within blockchain, we can forge a new universe deeply imbued with our expertise in player agency and autonomy, empowering players to engage in new ways."

The rest of the post doesn't actually give any info about the upcoming game, more just explains where the studio got its funding from: "This financing has marked an exciting frontier in our studio history as we begin our third decade of virtual world operations," Pétursson continues, "we are humbled by the confidence from our partners in the development of this new title.”

CCP Games definitely isn't the only game developer making use of blockchain technology lately. One of the most vocal developers making use of this technology is Square Enix who just a couple of weeks ago announced that it has more blockchain games in the pipeline . Even The Pokemon Company has quietly revealed its involvement after it published a job listing for a blockchain expert earlier this month.