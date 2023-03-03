Detective Pikachu 2 finds director in Portlandia co-creator

Detective Pikachu 2 reportedly has its eyes on Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel to direct the sequel.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Krisel is "in negotiations" to direct the sequel to the 2019 animated-live-action hybrid adaptation Detective Pikachu, with Chris Galletta writing the script. Galletta is best-known for writing the 2013 coming-of-age movie The Kings of Summer. Meanwhile, Krisel is probably best-known for Portlandia, but he also co-created, wrote, and directed the FX dramedy Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis.

The first Detective Pikachu movie was directed by Rob Letterman and released in 2019 to both critical and box office success. It starred Ryan Reynolds as the titular Pokemon sleuth, with Justice Smith starring alongside Reynolds as the movie's lead human character, Tim Goodman, and Kathryn Newton as co-star Lucy Stevens.

Ironically, it was almost two years ago that Smith said we should "bury our hopes" as he didn't think Detective Pikachu 2 would ever happen, and until recently we've had no indication that a sequel is in the works. It's unclear if Smith is expected to reprise his role in the sequel, but Deadline reports that "insiders believe Reynolds will have some part to play." It's unclear at the moment whether that means he's in talks to return as Pikachu or involved in a different capacity. Regardless, any potential deals have yet to be formally inked, so things could easily change significantly behind the scenes between now and release.

Detective Pikachu 2 doesn't have a release date.

Find out where Detective Pikachu ranked on our list of the best video game movies ever made.